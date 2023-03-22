'Hidden gem in plain sight': Forbes names Columbus a spring trip location

Forbes contributor Katie Chang wrote about a recent trip to Columbus where she visited a few popular downtown spots.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Looking for places to visit in Columbus this spring? Many Columbus restaurants, businesses and hotels received a nod from Forbes in a recent spring trip article.

In her list of recommendations, Chang included Agni in the Brewery District and Joyas, which is a café in Worthington. Both spots are run by Columbus native, Avishar Barua, who was featured in season 18 of “Top Chef.”

Hilton Columbus Downtown’s FYR and Stories on High rooftop lounge were included in the list. Chang wrote that both spots offered up refined experiences.

Some evening restaurant stops that were mentioned include Chapman’s Eat Market on South 3rd Street and Understory on Neil Avenue. Chang also suggests BJ Lieberman’s Ginger Rabbit for those looking for a nightcap.

For a quick bite, Chang suggests starting your morning off with Parable Coffee and a bagel from Lox Bagel Shop. She wrote that Brassica offers a quick bite to eat for lunch where you can customize a bowl with Mediterranean foods. North Market in Short North and Dublin also provides lots of different options from local places for those who are unsure what they want to eat and looking to explore new places.

As for fun places to go, the Columbus Museum of Art, The Wex, The Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum and Columbus College of Art & Design’s Beeler Gallery were all mentioned by Chang.