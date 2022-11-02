Disney Cruise Line will no longer require guests to show negative COVID-19 test

Beginning on Nov. 14, people do not have to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status for ships departing from the U.S.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Guest that plan to travel with Disney Cruise Line will soon no longer have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding the boat, the company announced Wednesday.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 14, people do not have to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status for ships departing from the U.S., Disney Cruise Line wrote on its website.

However, the company still recommends anyone going on a cruise in the near future be fully vaccinated and encourages those who are unvaccinated to take a COVID-19 test two days before sailing.

Disney Cruise Line says it will still keep enhanced cleaning procedures onboard, including giving extra attention to high-touch surfaces, children's facilities and other common spaces.