AAA: Dec. 26 afternoon one of the busiest travel times

There are a few things to know before you head on your way.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The day after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days.

Whether you're traveling by plane, train, or automobile, there are a few things to know before you head on your way.

“The day after Christmas always one of the busiest travel days, people head home from the holiday, being on the roadways and in the airport,” said AAA spokesperson Kimberly Schwind.

If you're flying, you could run into some issues. According to the site FlightAware, there have been more than 2,500 delays across the U.S. Saturday alone. It was mainly because airline staff called out sick or reported they'd been exposed to COVID-19. Schwind says you want to get to the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

There were very few delays on arrivals and departures at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

“It's also important to be checking your flight status before you get to the airport, have that airline app on your phone so that you can stay up-to-date on any changes,” said Schwind.

If you're choosing to drive, Sunday between 1 and 7 p.m. is one of the busiest times of the holiday season, so Schwind says you want to leave early.

“We have a lot of people going out shopping after the holiday to get some of those deals, a lot of people heading home, so there really will be a lot of traffic. So leaving early or late in the evening is going to be your best bet, but also just making sure that you’re patient and understanding that it will take a while little longer,” said Schwind.