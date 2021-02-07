2 million Ohioans will travel Fourth of July weekend, AAA predicts

AAA says it’s a good idea to make sure your car is in working condition before hitting the road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More people venturing out this Fourth of July weekend means travelers are more likely to experience delays during peak travel times.

Despite a surge in gas prices across the board, the American Automobile Association says nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend.

Roughly 2 million of those travelers will be Ohioans, according to a report from AAA. The reports cites less apprehension about the pandemic as the reason for an increase in people being willing to travel.

“So the higher prices for gas, for hotels, for rental cars are not keeping people home,” said Kimberly Schwind with AAA. “We are going to see people traveling in huge numbers.”

With that in mind, AAA says it’s a good idea to make sure your car is in working condition before hitting the road.

AAA says it anticipates rescuing more than 460,000 Americans in need of roadside assistance over the holiday weekend.