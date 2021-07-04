Woman hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck near Hilliard

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center but her condition was not immediately available.

NORWICH TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A woman was injured when she was hit by a pickup truck near Hilliard Wednesday evening, according to Hilliard police.

Police said a driver in a pickup truck was headed south on Spindler Road and turned east onto Renner Road in Norwich Township when the woman was hit.

The driver had a green light and the woman was in a crosswalk, police said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.