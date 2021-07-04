Woman hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck near Hilliard

NORWICH TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A woman was injured when she was hit by a pickup truck near Hilliard Wednesday evening, according to Hilliard police.
Police said a driver in a pickup truck was headed south on Spindler Road and turned east onto Renner Road in Norwich Township when the woman was hit.
The driver had a green light and the woman was in a crosswalk, police said.
The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center but her condition was not immediately available.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.
Renner Road is closed in the area of the crash.