x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Woman critical after being struck by vehicle on I-71 South near downtown Columbus

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was critically injured after she was hit by a vehicle late Friday night near downtown Columbus.

According to police, the woman was found on I-71 South in the area of Spring and Long streets around 11:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Police are still searching for the vehicle that was involved in the incident. Authorities have not given a description of the vehicle.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out