Woman critical after being struck by vehicle on I-71 South near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was critically injured after she was hit by a vehicle late Friday night near downtown Columbus.
According to police, the woman was found on I-71 South in the area of Spring and Long streets around 11:30 p.m.
The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.
Police are still searching for the vehicle that was involved in the incident. Authorities have not given a description of the vehicle.
This story will be updated once more information is available.
Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.