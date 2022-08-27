Woman critical after being struck by vehicle on I-71 South near downtown Columbus

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was critically injured after she was hit by a vehicle late Friday night near downtown Columbus.

According to police, the woman was found on I-71 South in the area of Spring and Long streets around 11:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Police are still searching for the vehicle that was involved in the incident. Authorities have not given a description of the vehicle.

This story will be updated once more information is available.