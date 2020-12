The crash happened just after 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 33, southeast of U.S. Route 42.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 3:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 33, southeast of U.S. Route 42.

Deputies said the crash involved one vehicle and the road has since reopened.