A car crash involving a power pole is causing major traffic delays on US-33 in Union County Friday morning.

UNION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — US-33 westbound from US-42 to State Route 161 in Union County is back open after a dump truck crashed into a power pole, leaving live wires in the roadway.

The crash happened at 1:35 a.m. Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities said a dump truck hit an electrical pole and knocked live wires onto the road.

OSHP said two or three vehicles did drive over the wires, but everyone is OK.