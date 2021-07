The wreck happened at 12:08 a.m. All lanes of Westbound I-70 are now back open.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash on I-70 and James Road early Tuesday morning.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The second victim was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition, according to the Columbus Division of Police.