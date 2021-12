The crash happened just after 3:10 a.m. in the area of I-70 and Kelton Avenue, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning just east of Downtown Columbus.

One lane on I-70 westbound has since reopened. The northbound Miller/Kelton ramp toward I-70 is still closed and affecting traffic in the area.