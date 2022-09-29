Crash involving food truck prompts lane closures on SR-315

No injuries were reported.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crash involving a food truck prompted a closure of the northbound lanes of state Route 315 on Thursday afternoon.

The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to the crash on SR-315 between West Henderson and Bethel roads around 2:30 p.m. A portion of the roadway was closed while the scene was being cleared.

The crash involved a food truck from Tortilla Street Food, a Hilliard-based company. The food truck overturned on the roadway and the extent of damage is unknown at this time.

One other vehicle was towed away from the scene. It's unclear if the other vehicle was involved in the crash.