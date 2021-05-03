Third scheduled I-70 closure to take place this weekend

Crews are installing beams on the new bridge that will eventually carry downtown traffic to I-70 east from Fulton Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are scheduled to be closed through downtown Columbus from 11 p.m. Friday, March 19 through 5 a.m. Monday, March 22.

The closure, which will stretch from I-71 to Third Street, is to allow for beam installation on the new bridge that will eventually carry downtown traffic from Fulton Street to I-70 East.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday:

I-70 west will close between I-71 and Third St. at 11 p.m. Westbound traffic will have to take the Downtown exit, or take I-71 north to I-670 as the detour.

I-70 east will be reduced to one lane at 10 p.m. and the ramp from I-71 south to I-70 west will close. Southbound traffic should use I-670 west to SR 315 south.

Eastbound Fulton St. will also close between Grant Ave. and Washington Ave.

All lanes and ramps will be open by 5 a.m. Monday.