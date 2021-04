The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a trash truck lost what it was carrying.

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - State Route 315 has reopened between State 750 and Hard Road. which is north of Interstate 270, after debris was cleared from the roadway

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a trash truck lost what it was carrying in the morning hours.

A 10TV crew at the scene said there were multiple trucks at the scene to clean up the mess.