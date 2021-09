No injuries have been reported.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All lanes of Interstate 70 eastbound at I-71 are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to Columbus police.

The crash was reported near Alum Creek Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported. Columbus police did not say how long the lanes will be closed.

Drivers are exiting at I-71 right now but should consider using I-670 or I-270 as alternate detours.

