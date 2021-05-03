x
Second of 3 scheduled I-70 closures to take place this weekend

Crews are installing beams on the new bridge that will eventually carry downtown traffic to I-70 east from Fulton Street.
Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 70 is scheduled to be closed in both directions through downtown Columbus from 11 p.m. Friday, March 12 through 5 a.m. Monday, March 15.

The closure, which will stretch from I-71 to Third Street, is to allow for beam installation on the new bridge that will eventually carry downtown traffic from Fulton Street to I-70 East.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday:

  • I-70 west will close between I-71 and Third St. at 11 p.m. Westbound traffic will have to take the Downtown exit, or take I-71 north to I-670 as the detour. 
  • I-70 east will be reduced to one lane at 10 p.m. and the ramp from I-71 south to I-70 west will close. Southbound traffic should use I-670 west to SR 315 south.
  • All lanes and ramps will be open by 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers can expect an additional weekend closure for beam installation later this month, according to ODOT spokesperson Breanna Badanes.