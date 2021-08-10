Portion of South High Street to close in Dublin for 12 weeks

The closure will stretch from State Route 161 to John Wright Lane for approximately 12 weeks.

A portion of the southbound lanes of South High Street is closing Wednesday in historic Dublin to make improvements to the area.

While the northbound lanes, parking lots and businesses will remain open, the closure will impact a lot of drivers.

10TV talked with Lindsay Weisenhauer, public affairs officer for the City of Dublin, about what went into the decision to close that portion of the road.

“We have to do an elevated pavement system to help the roots grow on the trees, so we’re going to be adding some trees along the streets and some stone walls and then we’ll be paving the street between John Wright Lane and 161,” she said.

Heather Hersch is the store manager at Winan’s on South High Street.

Hersch told 10TV that she doesn’t believe the closure will impact business all that much, as long as customers remember they can park behind the store as well.

“I am really excited because at one point they had taken the trees down so the fact that they are putting them back… It’s going to bring back the ambiance of what the historic Dublin area is about,” she said.