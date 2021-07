Police said they responded to the water main break around 3 a.m. The roadway could be closed all day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sawmill Road is closed in both directions between Saltergate Drive and Summit View Road, north of Hard Road, due to a water main break that happened Friday morning.

Police said they responded to the water main break in northwest Columbus around 3 a.m.

