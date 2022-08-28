Police: ODOT to inspect west Columbus bridge after highway trailer fire

There were no reported injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will inspect a bridge in west Columbus after a trailer caught fire underneath it on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said a trailer was on fire around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes where Interstate 670 and I-70 come together.

No one was injured but as of 4:40 p.m., one westbound lane of I-70 was closed near the bridge.

An ODOT spokesperson told 10TV it is sending a crew to check the bridge on Sunday.