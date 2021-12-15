Trooper returns home after being seriously injured in I-70 crash near Kelton Ave

Trooper Jarid Fitzpatrick is now recovering at home, according to an update Tuesday from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 last Wednesday has left the hospital.

The crash happened just after 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the area of I-70 and Kelton Avenue.

Fitzpatrick was driving westbound when he struck the rear of a Freightliner tractor trailer near mile marker 101, a spokesperson with Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Fitzpatrick was not assigned to a service at the time of the crash and OSHP said it's unclear if he was responding to an incident.

Fitzpatrick was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, though troopers said he was expected to survive. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The crash blocked I-70 westbound and the northbound Miller/Kelton ramp for several hours Wednesday morning.