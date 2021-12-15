ODOT to inspect Goodale Blvd. bridge following SR-315 trash fire

Columbus police and fire crews shut down the right lanes and the bridge on Goodale Boulevard due to the fire around 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will inspect a bridge near downtown Columbus Wednesday evening after trash caught on fire underneath it.

Police and fire officials said the large trash fire happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday underneath the Goodale Boulevard bridge.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the fire may have caused some structural damage under the bridge.

The Goodale Boulevard bridge will be closed at least until the inspection is completed, according to Martin.