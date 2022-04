The northbound lanes are closed between I-70 and Cemetery Road because of the crash.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The two left lanes of Interstate 270 between I-70 and Cemetery Road have reopened following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Hilliard police said the crash started just after 2 p.m. on I-270 just south of Cemetery Road.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a semi. There are no reported injuries at this time.