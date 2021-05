US-42 is back open at Smart Cole Road, just north of Watkins Road after a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol

UNION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — U.S. Route 42 is back open at Smart Cole Road after a crash involving a semi-truck Monday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. just north of Watkins Road in Union County.

The roadway was closed for about an hour.