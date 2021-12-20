Police: Man dead after being hit by semi on I-70 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on I-70 near Hamilton Road in east Columbus Monday morning.
Columbus police said the man walked into the westbound lanes of I-70 into the path of a semi-truck just after 3 a.m.
The man was hit and taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.
Police said the area where the incident occurred was a non-pedestrian access area and there were no disabled vehicles nearby. Police are not sure why the man walked into the westbound lanes.
The Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.
Police did not release the man's name.