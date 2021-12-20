Police: Man dead after being hit by semi on I-70 in east Columbus

Police said the incident happened just after 3 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on I-70 near Hamilton Road in east Columbus Monday morning.

Columbus police said the man walked into the westbound lanes of I-70 into the path of a semi-truck just after 3 a.m.

The man was hit and taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.

Police said the area where the incident occurred was a non-pedestrian access area and there were no disabled vehicles nearby. Police are not sure why the man walked into the westbound lanes.

The Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.