2 injured in separate crashes on I-71 North near Polaris Parkway

I-71 North between I-270 and Polaris Parkway is closed. There’s no word when the road will reopen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after two separate crashes on Interstate 71 North in north Columbus, according to police.

The crashes happened around 6:45 p.m. near Polaris Parkway.

One of the crashes involved a motorhome and a car and resulted in two people being hospitalized at Riverside Methodist Hospital. One person was listed in critical condition and police described the other person's condition as stable.

The other crash involved a semi-tractor trailer and a car. Police said no injuries were reported in that crash.