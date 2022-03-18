1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-71 south near East Hudson Street

Police said the crash involved up to five vehicles.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a second crash that led to lanes being closed on Interstate 71 Friday night.

Police said the crash, which involved up to five vehicles, was reported on I-71 south near East Hudson Street just before 9:20 p.m.

The crash, which ended with one vehicle on its side, resulted in the southbound lanes of I-71 being closed at East Weber Road. One lane has since reopened.

One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Police described the person's condition as stable.