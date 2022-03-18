1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-71 south near East Hudson Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a second crash that led to lanes being closed on Interstate 71 Friday night.
Police said the crash, which involved up to five vehicles, was reported on I-71 south near East Hudson Street just before 9:20 p.m.
The crash, which ended with one vehicle on its side, resulted in the southbound lanes of I-71 being closed at East Weber Road. One lane has since reopened.
One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Police described the person's condition as stable.
Four people were hospitalized from an earlier crash on I-71 near East 17th Avenue.