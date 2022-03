Police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were injured in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Columbus on Friday

Police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday, south of 17th Avenue.

Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and two were taken to Grant Medical Center. The conditions of those hospitalized were described as stable.