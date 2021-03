The crash happened just before 3:15 p.m. on I-71 north, just south of Stringtown Road.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Three people were injured in a six-car crash Thursday afternoon in Grove City.

Police said the crash happened just before 3:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 71, just south of Stringtown Road.

The northbound lanes are closed due to the crash.

Traffic is also backed up in the southbound lanes as authorities are rerouting northbound drivers to avoid the crash.