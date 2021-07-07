I-71 closed between I-670, OH-161 after early morning deadly crash

Eastbound ramps for North Broadway Street, Cooke Road, Weber Road, Hudson Street, 11th Avenue, 5th Street and 17th Street are all shut down.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 71 is closed between Interstate 670 and Ohio State Route 161 after a deadly car crash took place Wednesday morning.

Eastbound ramps for North Broadway Street, Cooke Road, Weber Road, Hudson Street, 11th Avenue, 5th Street and 17th Street are all shut down.

Traffic is being directed toward I-670 east and westbound lanes to avoid the area.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin. Another was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in unknown condition after one vehicle hit a wall.