I-70 west between I-71 and SR-315 to close Friday night, reopen Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 will be closed between I-71 and State Route 315 for most of this weekend for road work.
The lanes will close starting at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen Sunday at noon.
Drivers can take a detour of I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR-315 southbound.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said when I-70 reopens on Sunday, there will be two lanes between Miller/Kelton and I-71.
The work is part of ODOT's Downtown Ramp Up project that is aimed at fixing up areas around the I-70 and I-71 interchange.