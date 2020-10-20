2 officers blocking I-70 for crash hurt when cruiser hit by suspected impaired driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus police officers blocking I-70 because of a crash were hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a suspected impaired driver.
Police said a semi-tractor trailer jackknifed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 westbound near James Road.
While attempting to close the road, a police cruiser was hit by a car.
The two officers and an occupant in the car that hit them were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
The driver was arrested for OVI.
The highway was closed but has since reopened.