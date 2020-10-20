2 officers blocking I-70 for crash hurt when cruiser hit by suspected impaired driver

The crash happened on I-70 westbound near James Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus police officers blocking I-70 because of a crash were hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a suspected impaired driver.

Police said a semi-tractor trailer jackknifed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 westbound near James Road.

While attempting to close the road, a police cruiser was hit by a car.

The two officers and an occupant in the car that hit them were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The driver was arrested for OVI.