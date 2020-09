The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A multi-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 70 eastbound near Hilliard Rome Road Monday morning.

A semi-tractor trailer, a pick-up truck and an SUV were involved in the crash.

Drivers can use US-40 to avoid the area.

Additional information was not immediately available.