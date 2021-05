According to Columbus police, the truck flipped over and debris was left on the road.

Interstate 670 eastbound from State Route 315 southbound to US-23 has reopened after a dump truck was flipped on its side.

The crash happened before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.