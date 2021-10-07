I-270 West reopens on southwest side after sulfuric acid leak from semi

Drivers can take US-62 to avoid the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The westbound lanes of Interstate 270 between I-71 and US-62 in southwest Franklin County are closed due to a potential hazmat incident.

Jackson Township Fire Department Chief Shawn Quincel said a large industrial-sized battery fell out of a semi-truck and started leaking sulfuric acid.

Absorbent was then put down on the road and contained the leak.

Other departments were called to help assist but had since left the scene. The lanes were closed for some time but have since reopened.

