I-270 West closed on southwest side due to potential hazmat incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The westbound lanes of Interstate 270 between I-71 and US-62 in southwest Franklin County are closed due to a potential hazmat incident.

According to the sheriff's office, a semi-driver pulled over and called 911 for help. He told authorities there may have been a leak in his truck.

The Columbus Division of Fire is on scene and is looking into the incident.

There's no word yet on how long the roadway will be closed.

Drivers can take US-62 to avoid the area.