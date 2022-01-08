x
I-270 South in east Columbus shut down after crash damages overhead sign support

Officials did not say if anyone was injured from the crash.
Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation
A photo shows a semi-truck that crashed into a sign on I-270 south near I-670 on Jan. 8, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The southbound lanes of Interstate 270 between I-670 West and East Broad Street near Gahanna are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime Saturday afternoon and caused damage to an overhead sign support. 

Officials did not say if there were any injuries. 

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work to fix it. 

Traffic heading southbound must exit at I-670, according to ODOT.

