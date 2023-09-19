x
1 critically injured after semi overturns on I-270 at I-71 in southwest Columbus

The sheriff’s office said the road is expected to be shut down for several hours.
Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured after a semitruck overturned on Interstate 270 eastbound in southwest Columbus on Tuesday. 

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the semi overturned in the median of I-270 around the I-71 ramp. The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash. 

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. 

All but one lane is closed on I-270 at I-71. Traffic on I-270 East is being diverted to I-71 South. 

The sheriff’s office said the road is expected to be shut down for several hours. 

This is a developing story.

