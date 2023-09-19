Southbound lanes of I-270 near Obetz closed due to semi crash, ruptured gas tank

Police said the closure is expected to last through morning rush hour on Tuesday.

OBETZ, Ohio — All southbound lanes of Interstate 270 are closed from the I-270/US-33 split to Alum Creek Drive near Obetz after a semi-truck crashed Monday night.

First responders and road workers are working to clear I-270 South after a semi-truck went off the road. It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but Columbus police said there were no injuries.

The stretch of I-270 is expected to open up sometime later this morning.

Columbus police told 10TV that a diesel tank ruptured, causing all southbound lanes to be shut down

Police said the closure is expected to last through morning rush hour on Tuesday.