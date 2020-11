The crash happened near Logan around 7:15 p.m. Friday

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on U.S. Route 33 near Logan in Hocking County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday between State Route 180 and SR-664.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours but has since reopened.