Goodale Blvd. bridge reopened following SR-315 trash fire

Columbus police and fire crews shut down the right lanes and the bridge on Goodale Boulevard due to the fire around 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bridge near downtown Columbus is back open after a trash fire shut it down for several hours on Wednesday.

Police and fire officials said the large trash fire happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday underneath the Goodale Boulevard bridge.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the fire may have caused some structural damage under the bridge.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was called to inspect the bridge, which was deemed to be safe and was reopened Wednesday night.

The right lane of State Route 315 was closed for nearly two hours but has since reopened.