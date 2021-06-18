Franklin County cruiser-involved crash closes I-270 West at Westerville Rd.

As protocol, two deputies were taken to the hospital. They are both in stable condition, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 270 West is closed at Westerville Road in Columbus after a Franklin County Sheriff's Office cruiser was hit by a van Friday just before 2 a.m.

One Franklin County sheriff's deputy was outside the cruiser, while another was inside when it was struck by a van, injuring both deputies. As protocol, both deputies were taken to the hospital. They are both in stable condition, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the van was also taken to the hospital. That driver is in unknown condition at this time.

All westbound lanes on I-270 are currently closed. There are no charges at this time and the investigation is ongoing.