First of 3 scheduled I-70 closures to take place this weekend

The first closure stretches from SR-315 to I-71.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 70 is scheduled to be closed in both directions through downtown Columbus for the weekend of March 6, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closure, which stretches from State Route 315 to I-71, is for crews to install beams on the new bridge that will eventually carry downtown traffic to I-70 east from Fulton Street.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday:

I-70 will close between SR-315 and I-71 and traffic will be directed to I-670 instead.

Westbound traffic will be forced to take downtown exit to Mound St. or exit to I-71 north, while eastbound traffic must use I-670 or exit to SR 315 north or I-71 south.

Exits from I-71 south to I-70 east and west will both remain open since ramp traffic does not travel under the impacted bridge.