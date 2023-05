The crash happened at U.S. Highway 23 at U.S. Highway 42 around 5:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DELAWARE, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a semi in Delaware Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at U.S. Highway 23 at U.S. Highway 42 around 5:30 a.m.

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 23 at South Sandusky Street are closed. Drivers are encouraged to take South Sandusky Street to Pennsylvania Avenue in order to get back onto U.S. 23 North.