DELAWARE, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a crash in Delaware County on Thursday.

The crash happened on state Route 36 near Davidson Lane in Delaware around 5:30 a.m. Dispatchers with the Delaware Police Department did not provide information on how many vehicles or people were involved in the incident.

State Route 36 is currently closed in both directions. Drivers are encouraged to take Berlin Station Road as a detour.