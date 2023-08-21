Police: Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in east Columbus

Police said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A pedestrian was injured after they were struck by a vehicle in east Columbus Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened at Brice and Tussing roads, just south of Interstate 70, around 1:30 a.m.

A dispatcher with the Columbus Division of Police told 10TV that medics arrived and performed CPR on the pedestrian. Information on the person’s condition was not available.

Police said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

Brice Road southbound is closed at Tussing Road and the ramp from I-70 East to Brice Road is closed. Drivers are encouraged to take I-70 East to state Route 226 southbound.

#TRAFFICALERT: @ColumbusPolice are on the scene of a crash on Brice & Tussing Rd. Brice Rd SB is CLOSED at Tussing Rd and the ramp from I-70 EB to Brice Rd is CLOSED, too. DETOUR👉I-70 EB to SR-256 / SR-256 SB. @10TV #WakeUpCBUS pic.twitter.com/hJzVqPDlwW — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) August 21, 2023