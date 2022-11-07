Construction around central Ohio: 5 areas to look out for this summer and fall

In the late summer and early fall of 2022, drivers will see even more orange barrels across Franklin and Delaware counties.

Both areas are putting millions of dollars into projects that will affect thousands. Where will your commute be affected? There are five areas to look out for this year and beyond.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Sunbury Road over Argyle-Woodland Run

Just a few minutes away from the John Glenn Columbus Airport lies a portion Sunbury Road over Argyle Wood Run that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is starting work later in 2022.

Just west of John Glenn across Alum Creek, the Franklin County Engineer’s office is supervising the project the replace the existing structure there.

The Franklin County Engineer’s office says there’s a little deterioration on the roadway.

They said another goal of this project is to increase connectivity. Workers will also build a sidewalk between Woodward Ave. and Ohio Dominican University.

Sunbury road will be closed for 90 days in the area.

Drivers headed southbound on Sunbury Road will see the posted detour route that’ll follow Holt Avenue, west to Brentnall Ave., south to Woodward Ave., and east to Sunbury Rd.

Drivers should reverse that detour if you’re headed northbound on Sunbury.

Winchester Pike over Georges Creek

Crews from the Franklin County Engineer’s Office are also starting work on the Winchester Pike in Canal Winchester.

Workers started repairing deterioration on the Winchester Pike on July 5 over Georges Creek.

This area of the roadway is near US-33 and Gender Road.

They say the existing structure needs the repairs and the plan on doing 110 days worth of work to make things safer for drivers there.

This project is scheduled to last until late October.

How will this affect drivers? Winchester Pike is closed over Georges Creek.

The posted detour route for Winchester Pike westbound will follow Gender Road north to Shannon Road, west to Brice Road, and south to Winchester Pike. Eastbound drivers can just use the opposite detour.

DELAWARE COUNTY

US-36/SR-37 & Carter’s Corner Road Intersection

US-36/SR-37 & Carter’s Corner Road Intersection, just a few miles east of the outlet mall off I-71 in Delaware County, sees pretty heavy travel.

Soon, drivers who pass through the area will see a few more orange barrels in the area soon.

Crews in Delaware County are expected to start work on the intersection of US-36/SR-37 and Carter’s Corner Road, specifically between Berkshire and Sunbury roads, in late July or early September.

$1.8 million from Berkshire Township’s Federal Highway Safety Improvement Funds and $500,000 from Delaware County Road & Bridge Funds are being put into this project.

The Delaware County Engineer’s Office said crews will work on widening US-36/SR-37, Carter’s Corner and Domigan roads with left turn lanes and provisions for a future traffic signal.

Work there is expected to complete in November.

While it is happening, one-lane, two-way traffic will be maintained on US-36/SR-37 for six weeks while Carter’s Corner and Domigan roads are closed.

You can take S Galena Road as an alternate route for Carter’s Corner Road and Domingan Road.

Seldom seen “S Curve” Realignment

The Seldom Seen “S Curve” in Powell is another area Delaware County County has on its radar.

About $800,000 combined from Liberty Township, Ohio Public Works and Delaware County Road and Bridge funds are going into this project.

Workers in the area will realign the s curve on Seldom Seen road between SR- 257 and Sawmill Parkway.

The overall project is scheduled to end next May.

So what should drivers in the area be on the lookout for?

The 2.8 mile stretch of road will be closed for about 60 days starting in September.

With that closure, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says you’ve got two detour options… SR-750 or Rutherford Road.

Berlin Station & Braumiller Road Intersection

The intersection of Berlin Station and Braumiller Road in Delaware Township is close to the Columbus Pike and heavily traveled by drivers in Central Ohio.

While the thought of orange barrels through a high-traffic area sounds annoying, there is a bit of good news with this project.

Construction on the Berlin Station and Braumiller Road intersection is actually delayed.

This $1.2 million project was scheduled to start in September, now this work won’t start Spring 2023 because of material availability and some other utility work.

When crews do start work on this next year, Braumiller Road southbound will be shut down for four weeks.