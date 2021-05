Police told 10TV one vehicle was involved. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin confirmed one person was pronounced at the scene before 9:20 a.m.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened near downtown Columbus Tuesday morning.

Columbus police said officers responded after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin confirmed one person was pronounced at the scene before 9:20 a.m.

All lanes of Interstate 70 eastbound from I-71 to Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue were closed but have since reopened.