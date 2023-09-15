1 injured after crash involving school bus near Obetz

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Alum Creek Drive and Groveport Road near Interstate 270.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus near Obetz Friday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Alum Creek Drive and Groveport Road near Interstate 270.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a car ended the school bus.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

All lanes are closed on Alum Creek Drive southbound at i-270 East. Drivers are encouraged to take U.S. 33 as a detour.

#TRAFFICALERT: All lanes are closed on Alum Creek Dr Southbound at I-270 E, due to a crash. DETOUR👉US-33 @10TV #WakeUpCBUS pic.twitter.com/kNztEFr0Im — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) September 15, 2023

#UPDATE: We're trying to get more info from the @OHFCSO -- they have not confirmed if anyone on the bus was injured. @10TV SB lanes of Alum Creek Dr are CLOSED! pic.twitter.com/VEbFk5MMnn — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) September 15, 2023