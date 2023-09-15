x
1 injured after crash involving school bus near Obetz

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Alum Creek Drive and Groveport Road near Interstate 270.
Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus near Obetz Friday morning. 

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Alum Creek Drive and Groveport Road near Interstate 270. 

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a car ended the school bus.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

It is unclear if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash. 

All lanes are closed on Alum Creek Drive southbound at i-270 East. Drivers are encouraged to take U.S. 33 as a detour.

