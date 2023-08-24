Overturned semi completely shuts down all lanes of I-71 South near Grove City

The crash has caused significant backup on the interstate.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — All lanes of Interstate 71 South beyond Stringtown Road near Grove City are closed after a semitruck overturned on the road.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the semi overturned on the interstate and fuel was leaking from the vehicle. The crash has caused significant backup on the interstate.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency are on the scene to assist with the cleanup.