Traffic on I-270 beyond US 33 heavily delayed due to 3-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles is causing major delays for drivers on Interstate 270 in south Columbus Friday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. on I-270 South at Williams Street.

Police said no one was injured in the crash and the scene is clearing, but traffic is delayed at I-270 South beyond U.S. 33.

Drivers are encouraged to take U.S. 33 to state Route 104 to Alum Creek Drive.

