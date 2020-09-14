Crash closes Interstate 270 East near Alum Creek Drive

Traffic is being diverted to High Street, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 270 East is closed before Alum Creek Drive due to a crash in southeast Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). The left lane of Interstate 270 West is also blocked at this time.

Along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is also working the crash, which involved at least six vehicles, according to OSHP.

At this time, there is no update on injuries.

Drivers should take High Street north to State Route 104 or stick with Interstate 70 to avoid the area.